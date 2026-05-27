Indications that the military conflict in Ukraine is shifting into a new phase have started to emerge in the media. ‘The strike on Starobelsk was the last straw. Russian troops are now launching a series of strikes against Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kyiv. The Russian Armed Forces will carry out systematic strikes against decision-making centers and command posts in Ukraine,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on May 25. Additionally, during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recommended evacuating diplomats from Kyiv.

It should be noted that Russia is not officially at war with Ukraine. Despite the scale and duration of the hostilities, legally, this remains a limited military operation. Within this legal framework, the destruction of Ukraine’s highest governing bodies was not originally intended.

Now, in the fifth year of the conflict, Moscow’s perspective appears to have shifted significantly. If a political decision has already been made, Kyiv may soon become an extremely unsafe city for the country’s leadership. Meanwhile, the intensity of fighting on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict remains high.

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian forces are steadily losing ground in border areas. According to reports from May 26, units of the Russian 21st Brigade completed a mop-up operation in the village of Zapselie. Russian troops are advancing on the village of Velyka Rybitsa, once a major logistics hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, turning it into a frontline settlement located just a couple of kilometers from the line of contact.

On May 26, the Russian 34th Brigade of the “North” task force took full control of the village of Ryasne. Going forward, the Russian command will most likely shift its attention northward toward the Pyatipole railway station. The station remains under Ukrainian control and forms a salient on this section of the front.

Russian units achieved a significant tactical victory in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade penetrated deep into Ukrainian positions and took control of Dobropasovo. Active fighting is reportedly underway for Pokrovskoye, where Russian assault groups are seeking to establish a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement.

The depth of the breakthrough was about 6 km, a fairly significant result given the current realities of the military hostilities. This success was achieved thanks to the skillful use of infiltration tactics. Groups of two to three people gathered secretly behind Ukrainian defenses for about a week before launching active operations.

Meanwhile, fierce positional battles continue along the rest of the front. However, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation.

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