Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS PANDEMIC OF SICKNESS IS SPREADING LIKE A CANCER ACROSS THE EARTH -- SAY NO TO THE RAMPANT PEDOPHILIA BEING FORCED ONTO CHILDREN..!!
131 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 14 hours ago |

WHAT CAN ONE SAY BUT THE DEMONS ARE WALKING AMONG US .. STAMP OUT THIS CANCER BEFORE OT TAKES HOLD OF THE CHILDREN AND DESTROYS HUMANITY.


Thanx to Mith Chronicler for his part in exposing this diabolical disease of the mind.

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Alex Hammer

Brighteon

Keywords
pedophiliaattack on humanitydebaucheryattack on kidsunbiblical praticeschild corruptionanti christian sentimentsatanic behavior

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket