RT





Nov 20, 2023





The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) released footage on Sunday, purporting to show military officers and robotic units entering a tunnel near Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital. Israeli forces claim this is the first solid evidence of a tunnel network underneath the hospital used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The video, reportedly taken on November 16 and 17, reveals the exploration of a 55-meter-long tunnel equipped with electrical wires and sloping downwards, leading to what IDF describes as a ‘blast-proof door’ containing ‘a small firing slot.’





As part of a targeted operation against Hamas, IDF entered the hospital on Wednesday, claiming to have discovered a Hamas operational center, showcasing images of weapons and equipment allegedly belonging to the group. However, both Hamas and hospital staff vehemently denied these claims, asserting that it was a ‘justification for its crime aimed at destroying the health sector in Gaza.’ Despite the ongoing conflict, approximately 300 patients remained at Al Shifa, with the UN working to facilitate their evacuation southward. The IDF themselves are also heading southwards, expanding the conflict to areas south of Gaza City





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wv8pg-israel-claims-to-have-footage-of-hamas-tunnel-under-al-shifa-hospital.html