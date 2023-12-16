Coronavirus Lockdown Protest #2 in Vancouver - Susan Stanfield-Spooner

This is the beginning of the video of Vancouver's second public Covid Lockdown protest demonstration at Vancouver City Hall, on April 17th, 2020.

Susan Stanfield-Spooner organized it and we had about 30 people.

Thanks to Fred for video editing.





YouTube deleted Dan Dicks' video of the previous protest. Dan Dicks runs Press for Truth at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uMyXWmHMxzx4/ and his Twitter video generated 3.2 million views. Then, Twitter deleted Dan Dicks account.





CTV News & Global News and even the UK tabloid "The SUN" wrote about our protest.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11385702/outrage-as-anti-lockdown-conspiracy-theorists-protest-vancouver/





It's incredible how 30 people can trigger the establishment. What we noticed is that they appear to be reading a similar script calling the protesters "conspiracy theorists" & demonizing them for going against the main narrative.





Vancouver Police Dept. said they would not get involved because "NO LAWS WERE BROKEN" but news reports are emphasizing on the fact that many users online (probably paid shills) are calling for the protesters to be arrested.





Susan Stanfield-Spooner and Dan Dicks have received death threats because of these protests. His video below, was taken down by YouTube.

I Got #endthelockdown Trending On Twitter And Now The Twitterverse Wants Me DEAD!!!





This is CTV News:

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/should-b-c-do-anything-about-covid-19-truthers-flouting-physical-distancing-rules-1.4894736





"During her virus briefing on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced another 11 deaths in B.C. alone since Saturday.





Asked whether the province should do anything to address this kind of intentional rule-breaking among conspiracy theorists, Henry said the important thing is that the vast majority of British Columbians are respecting the official restrictions and guidelines.





"There are some people who are trying to make a name for themselves," she said. "But we know that most people are following the rules, and that is making a difference."





A video posted by one of the protesters that encourages others to break the rules and enjoy the sunshine has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on social media, though Henry suggested many of the people who watched it do not support the message.





"They may be looking at videos that tell them to break the rules because of concern, and I get a lot of emails about it," she said. "I look in my neighbourhood, we look at places around the province, the vast majority of people are doing what we need them to do."





B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the truthers who are downplaying the seriousness of the virus and ignoring the rules designed to keep people safe have "marginal views" that go beyond COVID-19. One of the people photographed at Sunday's event appears to have been wearing a T-shirt representing the Flat Earth movement.





"Don't allow people who are attempting to promote themselves by using the suffering of others to distract us," Dix urged. "Don't look at them, but focus on what we need to do together.""