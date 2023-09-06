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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 273 - Little Flock
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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11 views • September 06, 2023

In this video i want to look at what Jesus called the “Little Flock” in Luke 12:32 saying, “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” This video is a follow on from Video Nos.269, 270, 271 and 272. I had not intended to speak further on the topic of REVIVAL but it appears that it is such an important event linked to a long history of END TIME activity that it is really worth extending out our understanding of it. There is a rising tide of FALSE REVIVAL videos on You Tube and an opposing wave of videos attempting to expose them for what they are. Have you SEEN this? The LITTLE FLOCK is the same as the REMNANT of God’s people. The word REMNANT is used 69 times but LITTLE FLOCK only once. WHY is that? I believe it is a very INTIMATE reference by Jesus to the FEW that would find the Narrow Path to Eternal Life and make it home. The LITTLE FLOCK KNOW their God and King intimately! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling. You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

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sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy