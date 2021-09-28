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Global Alert News - #320 - Dane Wigington
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30 views • September 28, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 25, 2021
Dane brings us the current local and planetary news that we must pay attention to if we are to have any chance in reversing biosphere collapse.. We've created a feedback loop which knocks the dominoes down faster and faster. We are in the 6th mass extinction.
Dane brings us the current local and planetary news that we must pay attention to if we are to have any chance in reversing biosphere collapse.. We've created a feedback loop which knocks the dominoes down faster and faster. We are in the 6th mass extinction.
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