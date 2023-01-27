https://gettr.com/post/p26fu2nfb90

1/26/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What has struck the cadres inside the CCP system the most is CCP’s cruelty. The CCP doesn’t allow people to talk about death tolls, for the assets the old cadres left after their deaths, CCP even requires that "some people's wealth belongs to the state." Meanwhile, the CCP manipulates the forgetfulness of the Chinese people and proposes “let time solve all the problems”



1/26/2023 文贵盖特：中共体制内的人都被中共的残忍所震惊。中共不允许人们讨论死亡数字，对于老干部死后留下来的财产，中共甚至明令要求，“有些人的财富是归国家所有”，中共抓住了中国人爱忘事的缺点，提出了让时间解决一切问题

#死亡总数 #时间解决问题 #健忘 #消灭中共