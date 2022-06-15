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CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY: AND THEN THEY CAME FOR THE CHILDREN. This Death Certificate Is Fake. We Didn't Die In A Plane Crash, We've Been Working To Free Our Innocent Children From Rape And Torture From The Hands Of Evil Pedophiles That We're Reptilians.Trust The Plan. I Am John F Kennedy Jr
https://www.technocracy.news/crimes-against-humanity-then-they-came-for-the-children/
https://rattibha.com/thread/1344435619620147201?lang=en
https://dailymessenger.blogspot.com/2022/06/the-luciferic-vax-war-against-humanity.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNiPm4S3kTzQ/
https://dailymessenger.blogspot.com/2022/06/i-got-vax-weapon-so-many-are-nephilim.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wk2sB8wbaWTW/
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump
https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII http://www.uscivilflags.org/home.html