WHO CARES SO WHAT
END THE GLOBAL RESET
Published a day ago

This video is made out of frustration. Not only do the algorithms wipe out someone's attempt to reach people, but people's attention span is so short. This is a real problem. The worthless garbage on the internet gets tons of attention. The worthwhile material on the internet gets no more time and it takes someone to blow their nose. Excuse me for being a little harsh but this is a little bit true.


You could also go to my rooftop videos channel. Or email me for a written editorial over this eclipse that is just weeks away at [email protected]

https://youtu.be/1go32swVPmo?si=LnHGppjTyme0KbV5

