WHO CARES SO WHAT

This video is made out of frustration. Not only do the algorithms wipe out someone's attempt to reach people, but people's attention span is so short. This is a real problem. The worthless garbage on the internet gets tons of attention. The worthwhile material on the internet gets no more time and it takes someone to blow their nose. Excuse me for being a little harsh but this is a little bit true.
You could also go to my rooftop videos channel. Or email me for a written editorial over this eclipse that is just weeks away at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.