Is Science Creating The New Nephilim Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMMORTALITY WITHOUT GOD" PART 1 Can science grant eternal life without the Creator? From Neuralink and cryonics to digital avatars and consciousness uploading, technologists are racing to defeat death—but without repentance, without redemption, and without Jesus. This eye-opening segment exposes the modern pursuit of immortality through AI and neuroscience, and reveals how it directly mirrors the serpent’s original lie in Eden: “Ye shall not surely die.” We explore how these ambitions echo the days of Noah and may set the stage for prophetic fulfillment in the rise of the Antichrist. When man tries to become god, spiritual deception follows—and eternal consequences await. Are we watching the creation of a post-human world that replaces salvation with simulation? 🔥 This is not science fiction. It’s prophecy unfolding. 🎙️ From the producers of The Last Christian Radio Show and Revelation Radio.