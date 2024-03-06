How much more are we willing to take? Children getting raped by immigrants. Elderly with life limiting illnesses getting evicted. How much more??.

Puretrauma357 Subscribe Like 0 Like This Video ( 0 ) Report This Video Download MP3

113 views • •

How much more are we willing to take? Children getting raped by immigrants. Elderly with life limiting illnesses getting evicted. How much more??.



Keywords children illnesses to take how much more are we willing getting raped by immigrants elderly with life limiting getting evicted