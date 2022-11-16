Deliverance with Mayra

Mayra will conduct a deliverance session on Friday, 11/08/2022, at nine am.

If you want it to be delivered, please let me know.

If you are interested in joining, please email Mayra.

Mayra's email: [email protected]

You will be receiving a google.met link to join the session two hours before nine am.

I asked that what you hear and say during the session stay with us.



