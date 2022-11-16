Deliverance with Mayra

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Mayra will conduct a deliverance session on Friday, 11/08/2022, at nine am.
If you want it to be delivered, please let me know.
If you are interested in joining, please email Mayra.
Mayra's email: [email protected]
You will be receiving a google.met link to join the session two hours before nine am.
I asked that what you hear and say during the session stay with us.