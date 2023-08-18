Nitric Oxide: Cardiac Health Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Know About | Cardio Miracle Ep 110









Awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery of nitric oxide’s benefits on heart health in 1998. Nitric Oxide is a short-lived gas produced in the walls of arteries and veins, that is one of the body's most powerful natural antioxidants, yet dwindles with age, exposure to food and environmental toxins, etc.Show more





After nearly being killed in the hospital by an emergency cardiologist, John Hewlett went on a God-given mission to heal himself naturally. He joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss the natural benefits of nitric oxide and how he went on to create Cardio Miracle.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





