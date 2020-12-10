Chinese mark, Eric Swalwell, refuses to answer questions about the spy who shagged him, honeytrap

#ChristineFang #Spy #Tulsi #EricSwalwell #RoKhanna #FBI #CIA #China #Axios



California congressman Eric Swalwell has refused to say whether he had a s***** relationship with a Chinese honeytrap spy because it is 'classified' as he blames President Trump for the revelations.



Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr described him as a 'threat to national security'.



It was reported by Axios on Monday that a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christina Fang - allegedly an operative for China’s Ministry of State Security - targeted a group of Bay Area Democrats - including the congressman.



Swalwell had immediately cut off ties with her in 2015 when U.S. intelligence officials briefed him on their security concerns.



The congressman said said he first became aware that Axios was looking into Fang's activities in July 2019, around the time he was ending his brief bid for the Democratic presidential nomination - during which he was a strong critic of the president.



'I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,' Swalwell said in an interview with Politico on Tuesday, questioning the timing of the revelations.



While Fang interacted with other current members of the House - including Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), as well as other promising politicians - Swalwell believes the information was leaked to target him.



'The timing feels like that should be looked at,' he said. 'What it appears though that this person — as the story reports — was unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do.



'But if intelligence officials are trying to weaponize someone’s cooperation, they are essentially seeking to do what this person was not able to do, which is to try and discredit someone.'



Politico reported that Swalwell refused to answer questions on his relationship with Fang, but did say that he was not concerned that the controversy would jeopardize his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.



'As the story referenced, this goes back to the beginning of the last decade, and it’s something that congressional leadership knew about it.'



Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night said his team had asked Swalwell's office whether the reports of a s***** relationship with Christine Fang were true, but his office declined to comment, citing national security.



Carlson's claim echoed that of Donald Trump Jr on Monday, who repeated his accusations on Tuesday night.



Trump Jr also told Carlson's show that Swalwell was a threat to national security.



Swalwell, 40, is the most high-profile figure to be swept up in the bombshell story of Fang, who between 2011 and 2015 targeted rising political stars in the Bay Area and across the country who seemed destined for nationally important roles.



Swalwell is currently a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and played a high-profile role in the impeachment of Donald Trump.