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New Wine
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14 views • May 04, 2022
After Yahshua ascended into Heaven, His Holy Spirit was poured out upon the disciples and is still being poured out upon all flesh! Through His Holy Spirit, we are transformed, endued with power from on high to walk in boldness, declaring of the Good News of Salvation, and touching people’s lives! He has given us New Wine today!
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