Culture War | Bombshell Admission By Pfizer | What is Mod RNA? | Guest: Attorney Tom Renz | Is Our Food in America Poisonous? | “When Do You Trust a Liar?”

Attorney Tom Renz joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to discuss his new book, ModRNA and how Pfizer intentionally lied by saying that the “vaccines” were messenger RNA when really they were mod RNA. He says, “When you thought you were getting messenger RNA vaccines, you were being defrauded with intent”. He further expounds that mod RNA was made with the intention to not be broken down by the body. He tells us that House Bill 1169 in Missouri tried to require labeling to expose when Mod RNA or DNA vaccines were used in foods and it never passed. He states that his small book, Mod RNA, is about educating people but also about making sure that we have a counter to the lies that the Big Pharma and Big Ag lobbyists will propagate in the future.





https://tomrenz.com/





https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/is-the-shingles-vaccine-an-mrna-vaccine





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poynter_Institute





www.momsonamission.net





