Belarusian President Lukashenko publicly thanked Putin for turning Belarus into a “truly nuclear state,” saying Russia shared all technical secrets without hesitation.

We already know how to build everything. Just not the reactor—and we don’t need to. We’re ready to help our partners do the same.

Russia’s nuclear diplomacy is expanding and Belarus is now an exporter.

Adding: South Korea’s president has warned that North Korea is in the final stage of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the U.S. mainland, according to Yonhap.

If confirmed, such a capability would mark one of the most serious escalations in the Korean Peninsula’s security crisis in years.