DARK JOURNALIST & ELANA FREELAND: SPACE FENCE LOCKDOWN 5G NANO DNA TRANSHUMANIST MENACE!

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42,059 views - Aug 2, 2019 - Under an ionized sky by Elana Freeland. Elana states that the planet itself is weaponized. The air we breathe is converted into an antenna. The space fence was introduced as far back as the 1960s. It was deployed as President Reagan's defense initiative, SDI's star wars. President Trump's move toward a Space Force that will weaponize space and a launch of 5G technology towers are clearing the way to make space fence fully operational. It's the global control grid. Mirror