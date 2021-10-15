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ThePatriotNurse: Prepare for the Winter! - Counter Killer Disease NOW!
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554 views • October 15, 2021
Posted 18September2015:
Winter is flu and respiratory disease season! Get prepared and avoid that last minute trip to the pharmacy or the doctor's office!
Berkey Water Filter: Pocket Otoscope:
Green Vibrance: Vibrant Health, Green Vibrance, Vegan Superfood Powder, 60 Servings
Oil of Oregano: Gaia Herbs Oil of Oregano, Vegan Liquid Capsules, 120 Count - Immune and Intestinal Support for Healthy Digestive Flora
Adrenal Support: Gaia Herbs Adrenal Health Daily Support, Stress Relief and Adrenal Fatigue Supplement, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Adrenal Complex, Vegan Liquid Capsules, 120 Count
Siang Pure Oil: Siang Pure Oil Original Red Formula 25ml (Pack of 6)
Prescription for Herbal Healing, 2nd Edition: An Easy-to-Use A-to-Z Reference to Hundreds of Common Disorders and Their Herbal Remedies Paperback – Illustrated, April 3, 2012 by Phyllis A. Balch CNC (Author), Stacey Bell (Author)
Young Living Link: : https://www.youngliving.com/us/en?enrollerid=3028406.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Winter is flu and respiratory disease season! Get prepared and avoid that last minute trip to the pharmacy or the doctor's office!
Berkey Water Filter: Pocket Otoscope:
Green Vibrance: Vibrant Health, Green Vibrance, Vegan Superfood Powder, 60 Servings
Oil of Oregano: Gaia Herbs Oil of Oregano, Vegan Liquid Capsules, 120 Count - Immune and Intestinal Support for Healthy Digestive Flora
Adrenal Support: Gaia Herbs Adrenal Health Daily Support, Stress Relief and Adrenal Fatigue Supplement, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Adrenal Complex, Vegan Liquid Capsules, 120 Count
Siang Pure Oil: Siang Pure Oil Original Red Formula 25ml (Pack of 6)
Prescription for Herbal Healing, 2nd Edition: An Easy-to-Use A-to-Z Reference to Hundreds of Common Disorders and Their Herbal Remedies Paperback – Illustrated, April 3, 2012 by Phyllis A. Balch CNC (Author), Stacey Bell (Author)
Young Living Link: : https://www.youngliving.com/us/en?enrollerid=3028406.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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