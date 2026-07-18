The World Order Is Being Renegotiated | Martin Armstrong

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide and SLUP at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - use code Sarah to save 15%

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Legendary economist Martin Armstrong returns to the program to provide the strategic insights and geopolitical analysis that have made him one of the most closely followed economic forecasters in the world. We discuss what President Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping likely resulted in regarding Taiwan and the broader implications for the balance of power in Asia. Armstrong shares his perspective on the negotiations, the interests of the major players involved, and why the public narrative often misses the deeper strategic objectives shaping world events.

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Armstrong also discusses his involvement in the brokered peace framework with Vladimir Putin and explains why he believes President Trump has followed many of the key elements outlined in the agreement. According to Armstrong, these developments represent a positive step toward a more productive working relationship with Russia.

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See the full extended version of the interview at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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See more from Martin Armstrong at https://MartinArmstrongEconomics.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further