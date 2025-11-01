BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (7)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
660 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Americans United Against The New World Order


The video exposes several erroneous beliefs of the roman catholic church, which is not Christian but rather babylonian based on the sun worship system of ancient Babylon under queen Semiramis.


Dear roman catholics, how much longer will you remain in an apostate, homo and pedo-led; relic loving, Mary worshipping, CHILD ABUSING church organization that promotes false, non-biblical beliefs?


God warns you, in His 4th and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon; NOT to stay in Babylon or to ensnare others to JOIN Babylon but for you to COME OUT of Babylon.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuadoctrinesson of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy