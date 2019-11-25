Beast Systems: Fake 'End-of-World' Scripts as Snares

Updating the goals and methods, &/or scripts actively being pushed upon the population[s], in order to help usher in world government 'overlords'. Under the guise of doing or being 'good', these deceivers want only to enslave us into a neo-feudal revival, by ruining western economies and making us all even more dependent upon their infrastructures. The unstated and underlying goal is to limit and to 'tax' our energy use, which not only drives our economies, but also our very civilization. Their ultimate goal is to use fear of global destruction to unify humanity under THEIR (beast systems' ) governance and control, effectively giving up ALL SOVEREIGNTY. They use lies and deceptions, eliciting fear, as a means of programming their insidious agendas...Currently, and for years, the media have pushed globalist agendas for several 'end-of-the-world' scripts, including some form of alien encounter[s] and various scenarios in which the earth will (or could be) made uninhabitable, especially by reason of using energy resources. The push, for decades, has been to eliminate use of cheap, plentiful resources and to switch to expensive, unreliable and untenable ones. However, this inevitably leads not only to economic collapse, but also to loss of sovereignty (the true goal).If they have it their way, (e.g., with regard to the bizarre 'climate' scares) the (to-be-impoverished) masses will be rationing what little energy can be derived from their 'green' alternatives, which are neither sufficient nor reliable, but also unaffordable. Anyone doubting this should examine the REAL data and come to understand the *FACTS* that the purveyors of such LIES being spread about cLIE-mate (and other deceptions) really want to impoverish and enslave _everyone_ under a system of global governance. Think: Dark Ages, &/or 3rd-world living...[*see various Prager U videos on topic for facts and figures]The basic 'fear porn' schemas are ~ the same (as before), but the push is intensifying and the time frame for the 'end-of-the world' is alarmingly much more proximal. Clowns like 'AOC', Bernie and 'Beto' exclaim that the 'sky is falling' in 10-12 years! In my opinion, this portends desperation on the part of these globalist puppet-schemers, proving how much they now fear the great Awakening and the fact that many are coming out from under the 'spell' of all the sociocultural indoctrinations that are purveyed by TPTB.As of late, increasingly bizarre and 'prophetic' fear-mongering has inundated much of their programming attempts, from a new wave of extremist 'politicians', as pounded in by the corporate-owned media whores. They stoop to using brainwashed children and even attempts at 'shaming'...Think about it; they are getting desperate. If it wasn't so pathetic, it might even be comical.Their fear-mongering and reliance upon their 'gods' of 'scientism', humanism and gaia (earth worship) will be their downfall. May the Most High strike them down and awaken His children to dash their evil 'heads', and to banish these schemers and their schemes, its LIES and liars, to the dung-heap of Gehenna.Please watch and share, as you are led, and seek the Truth of the Most High; He will guide and help us all discern the many layers of deception under which we all live. May all viewers receive a blessing of understanding (discerning) and the call to action; 'they' will be defeated, but we can speed up the process by doing our parts...So be it.GT**************************************************************Visit my sites and ‘channels’YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!Go To:——————————Vimeo: GT AwakeningGo To:OR:——————————BitChute: GT’s BitChoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):Go To:——————————Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):Go To:——————————Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)Go To:ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)@GTox444_____________________FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICEThe Copyright Laws of the United States recognizes a “fair use” of copyrighted content. Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act states:“notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106a, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright.”