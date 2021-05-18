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How The MSM Ideological Propaganda of Fake News Is Killing Innocent Lives
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501 views • May 18, 2021
Denzel Washington put it best, one of the effects of pumping out too much information is to be first, truth gets sacrificed for clicks. That warped mindset is destroying as well as killing lives... This is never more obvious than how the MSM mishandles and lies of the news coming from the Middle East.
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