GAZA: 11 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across central and southern Gaza since this morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

 Medical authorities in Gaza report that at least 11 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across central and southern Gaza since this morning. 

Among the victims are Palestinian journalists Abdul Shaath, Mohammed Qashta, and Anas Ghanem, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike while on assignment in the central Gaza Strip.

(There was another video of a grieving father with his dead young son about 10 or 11 years old in his arms... decided not to post)  : (

Adding:

Putin announced that he had received a personal invitation from Trump to join the "Peace Council", and thanked the US President for this proposal.

Russia is ready to send $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to the "Peace Council", said Putin.

Part of the frozen Russian assets can be used to rebuild the Middle East after the end of the Ukrainian conflict, stated Putin.

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
