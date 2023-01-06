Create New Account
Tree Patterns: Autumn Aspirations
Kaleidoscopic Visions
Published a day ago |

This video is a collection of photographs that I took of the trees that I viewed along a walkway through a local park in Wheatland, Wyoming. Some of the pictures display glimpses of early Fall, when hints of gold can be discovered in these stately multi-colored branches, while others display glimpses of late Fall, when the golden leaves create brilliant mosaics.  It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.

naturewildernessautumntreesphotographywyomingleavesclimate and environmentrecreation

