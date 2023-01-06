Tree Patterns: Autumn Aspirations

This video is a collection of photographs that I took of the trees that I viewed along a walkway through a local park in Wheatland, Wyoming. Some of the pictures display glimpses of early Fall, when hints of gold can be discovered in these stately multi-colored branches, while others display glimpses of late Fall, when the golden leaves create brilliant mosaics. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.