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neverlosetruth: Just Talking: Covid Disappear? NO! Exploding In US, World, So Tyranny Exploding, & I'm Freaking Out (MIRRORED)
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187 views • November 08, 2020
neverlosetruth: Just Talking: Covid Disappear? NO! Exploding In US, World, So Tyranny Exploding, & I'm Freaking Out (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/iFqUmsslbAQ
I'll be with you for four more days. If I find a place, I'll be back with you as soon as I can get Internet service. If I don't, it will surely be a longer time period.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0/Massive-Lockdown-Protest-In-UK-Results-In-UK-Banning-All-Protests---Tyranny-Showing-It's-Face:6
Breaking Down the Mechanics of the Oligarch's Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYX_Ty62PNA
https://www.wakingtimes.com/michigan-businesses-face-6-months-in-jail-if-they-dont-track-all-customers-for-contact-tracing/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-korean-startup-has-an-advanced-qr-tracing-solution-to-possibly-stop-covid-19-2nd-wave-and-its-looking-to-donate-the-solution-301083350.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/04/england-lockdown-peril-young-people-mental-health
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-gives-police-access-to-dept-of-health-data-to-enforce-self-isolation-orders/
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&;arnumber=9208795
https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/graphics/2020/03/10/us-coronavirus-map-tracking-united-states-outbreak/4945223002/
https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2020/11/06/coronavirus
https://www.livescience.com/woman-sheds-infectious-coronavirus-70-days.html
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/11/nj-close-to-ordering-new-coronavirus-restrictions-as-cases-surge-we-will-clearly-be-taking-action-murphy-says.html
https://whdh.com/news/16-mass-communities-considered-high-risk-for-coronavirus-under-new-state-guidelines/
https://www.cleveland.com/datacentral/2020/11/with-shockingly-high-spread-of-coronavirus-gov-mike-dewine-places-56-ohio-counties-on-red-alert.html
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/11/ny-likely-to-impose-new-coronavirus-restrictions-on-syracuse-area.html
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-fauci-now-its-time-for-a-national-mask-mandate/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/face-masks-are-again-in-short-supply-as-covid-19-cases-surge-11604499588
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/11/06/happening-again-grocers-limiting-toilet-paper-disinfecting-wipe-purchases/
https://news.trust.org/item/20201105125957-dylge
https://choice.npr.org/index.html?origin=https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/11/06/932113383/northern-denmark-in-lockdown-over-coronavirus-variant-outbreak-in-minks
https://www.technocracy.news/spanish-virologist-two-more-years-of-wearing-masks/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/07/europe/europe-coronavirus-military-role-intl-gbr/index.html
https://www.manatt.com/insights/newsletters/covid-19-update/covid-19-california-county-directives-and-mandates
https://www.mintpressnews.com/commonpass-new-covid-security-measures-will-make-health-a-prerequisite-for-travel/272298/
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/nj-gov-plans-friday-briefing-a-day-after-warning-of-imminent-new-covid-restrictions/2707173/
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2020/11/05/election-exodus-us-not-easy-people-are-stuck-here/
https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2020/11/maryland-coronavirus-update-november-5/
https://summit.news/2020/11/05/british-woman-threatened-with-police-visit-for-not-downloading-nhs-corona-tracking-app/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/05/coronavirus-brits-enjoy-cheap-pints-before-second-lockdown.html
https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/524875-greece-imposes-second-coronavirus-lockdown
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/mit-develops-ai-tool-detect-covid-listening-coughs
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/6147024/man-arrested-nicola-sturgeon-nazi-covid-funeral/
https://unherd.com/2020/10/the-west-is-sleepwalking-to-totalitarianism/
https://tlaib.house.gov/tlaib-aoc-public-banking-act
https://manualredeye.com/90096/news/local/police-training-hitler-presentation/
Vanessa Valentine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upMXnP2cLyE
Australia Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6SPCVXIxrM
https://www.necn.com/news/local/maine-gov-mills-announces-new-stricter-face-mask-order/2344155/
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-wave-152513366.html
https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-11-07-20-intl/index.html
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/iFqUmsslbAQ
I'll be with you for four more days. If I find a place, I'll be back with you as soon as I can get Internet service. If I don't, it will surely be a longer time period.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0/Massive-Lockdown-Protest-In-UK-Results-In-UK-Banning-All-Protests---Tyranny-Showing-It's-Face:6
Breaking Down the Mechanics of the Oligarch's Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYX_Ty62PNA
https://www.wakingtimes.com/michigan-businesses-face-6-months-in-jail-if-they-dont-track-all-customers-for-contact-tracing/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-korean-startup-has-an-advanced-qr-tracing-solution-to-possibly-stop-covid-19-2nd-wave-and-its-looking-to-donate-the-solution-301083350.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/04/england-lockdown-peril-young-people-mental-health
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-gives-police-access-to-dept-of-health-data-to-enforce-self-isolation-orders/
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&;arnumber=9208795
https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/graphics/2020/03/10/us-coronavirus-map-tracking-united-states-outbreak/4945223002/
https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2020/11/06/coronavirus
https://www.livescience.com/woman-sheds-infectious-coronavirus-70-days.html
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/11/nj-close-to-ordering-new-coronavirus-restrictions-as-cases-surge-we-will-clearly-be-taking-action-murphy-says.html
https://whdh.com/news/16-mass-communities-considered-high-risk-for-coronavirus-under-new-state-guidelines/
https://www.cleveland.com/datacentral/2020/11/with-shockingly-high-spread-of-coronavirus-gov-mike-dewine-places-56-ohio-counties-on-red-alert.html
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/11/ny-likely-to-impose-new-coronavirus-restrictions-on-syracuse-area.html
https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-fauci-now-its-time-for-a-national-mask-mandate/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/face-masks-are-again-in-short-supply-as-covid-19-cases-surge-11604499588
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/11/06/happening-again-grocers-limiting-toilet-paper-disinfecting-wipe-purchases/
https://news.trust.org/item/20201105125957-dylge
https://choice.npr.org/index.html?origin=https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/11/06/932113383/northern-denmark-in-lockdown-over-coronavirus-variant-outbreak-in-minks
https://www.technocracy.news/spanish-virologist-two-more-years-of-wearing-masks/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/07/europe/europe-coronavirus-military-role-intl-gbr/index.html
https://www.manatt.com/insights/newsletters/covid-19-update/covid-19-california-county-directives-and-mandates
https://www.mintpressnews.com/commonpass-new-covid-security-measures-will-make-health-a-prerequisite-for-travel/272298/
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/nj-gov-plans-friday-briefing-a-day-after-warning-of-imminent-new-covid-restrictions/2707173/
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2020/11/05/election-exodus-us-not-easy-people-are-stuck-here/
https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2020/11/maryland-coronavirus-update-november-5/
https://summit.news/2020/11/05/british-woman-threatened-with-police-visit-for-not-downloading-nhs-corona-tracking-app/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/05/coronavirus-brits-enjoy-cheap-pints-before-second-lockdown.html
https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/524875-greece-imposes-second-coronavirus-lockdown
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/mit-develops-ai-tool-detect-covid-listening-coughs
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/6147024/man-arrested-nicola-sturgeon-nazi-covid-funeral/
https://unherd.com/2020/10/the-west-is-sleepwalking-to-totalitarianism/
https://tlaib.house.gov/tlaib-aoc-public-banking-act
https://manualredeye.com/90096/news/local/police-training-hitler-presentation/
Vanessa Valentine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upMXnP2cLyE
Australia Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6SPCVXIxrM
https://www.necn.com/news/local/maine-gov-mills-announces-new-stricter-face-mask-order/2344155/
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-wave-152513366.html
https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-11-07-20-intl/index.html
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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