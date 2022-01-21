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Why The Globalists Care About Ukraine More Than Your Lives
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260 views • January 21, 2022
What person would want to go to war with Russia when an illegitimate Joe Biden sits in the white house? Besides the fact that the Globalists only want to protect Ukraine for corrupt reasons. Watch the video to find out more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Tucker Carlson on the Ukraine situation
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292824276001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Tucker Carlson on the Ukraine situation
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292824276001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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