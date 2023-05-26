BREAKING Witnesses Confirm Military Camp Being Used to Bring in Fighting Age Males Across Southern Border

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Maria ZeeeMay 23, 2023
Lt. Colonel Pete Chambers and Christie Hutcherson join guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down what they witnessed to be a military camp being used to smuggle fighting age males across the southern border.
This interview was originally aired on: https://banned.video/watch?id=646d58ccb71d5af380943dc1
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pmiaw-breaking-witnesses-confirm-military-camp-being.html