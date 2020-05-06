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Sometimes You Can't TELL The Public The Truth, YOU HAVE TO SHOW THEM -- Dave Janda
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53 views • May 06, 2020
SGTreport

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Dr. Dave Janda joins me to discuss the tyranny in Michigan and President Trump's plan to expose the evil of evil doers for the American public and whole world to SEE.

The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
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Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

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MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
The Racer by Tristan Barton
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851
Hammer and Felt by Beneath the Mountain
License owner - SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851

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