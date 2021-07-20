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Biden admin. marginalizing Kamala, talks of 25th Amendment | Newsmax's Dick Morris
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270 views • July 20, 2021
Longtime political strategist and Newsmax host Dick Morris and Newsmax's Heather Childers discuss the reactions across DC and within the Biden administration about recent poll numbers reflecting feelings about Vice President Kamala Harris. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax
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