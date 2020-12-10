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Ex FBI Chef Ted Gunderson - CHEMTRAILS. Image G-BHJO 20M above unsafe fly reported
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151 views • December 10, 2020
TERRORIST MASON IN G-BHJO PLUMMETS DOWN WHEN I HAVE MY FEAT IN THE SEA UP IN BERWICK THE SOUND OF THE SEA EQUALLED THE SOUND OF THE CRAFT
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
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