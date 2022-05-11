Male Hormones & Mental Function

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In addition to hormone levels declining with age, toxins in the environment (petrochemical products) can decrease production of male hormones too!
Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the importance of maintaining optimum hormone levels as we age and learn his secret to increased energy, vitality, drive, and better moods!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/