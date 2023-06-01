Cheek-Eez Minuteman Review #shorts

Cheek Eez is a buttstock cheep pad made of Sorbothane which delivers exceptional shock absorbing qualities. Ambgun first used the Cheek Eez to raise the buttstock comb on a Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun to achieve optimal cheek weld with proper eye to scope alignment….see our video, Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun for The Ambidextral Hunter. https://youtu.be/in1iduin-hg AmbGun is Currently testing the Henry 22Lr and 17 HMR Express and once again AmbGun is using the Cheek Eez to achieve proper eye alignment with a rifle scope. https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/17hmr On the Henry 22Lr, we used a ¼” Cheek Eez whereas on the 17 Express, with its taller buttstock comb, we used a 1/16” Cheek Eez. And our Mossberg MVP Predator got the ⅛” Cheek Eez. Carefully clean the buttstock using the included alcohol wipes. Find the centerline of the Cheek Eez Expose the adhesive Starting from the top centerline, press and work your way down the stock Cheek Eez can follow some complex curves Symmetrically placed it looks great. Check out Cheek Eez at www.kickeezproducts.com

