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When military receive COVID-19 Coronavirus AI "black goo" nanite Borg vaccine they will become cruel
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218 views • July 17, 2021
When all the military soldiers takes the COVID-19 Coronavirus fallen angel demon-possessed AI “black goo” Borg vaccine just like all the Nazi 4th Reich space fleet officers, they will become very violent and cruel like Spiderman’s Venom, but the pastors and religious Christian hordes rebelling against women’s head coverings whose heads are controlled by the fallen angels are not warning everyone and condoning it through their silence
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Since we real Christians exposed their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Saturn Saturnalian Satanist “Black Sun” Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet 70% infiltration of the military, there is now a war going on inside the U.S. military between the Nazi SS reptilian human hybrid incarnate avatars and their U.S. human soldier servants who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine AI “black goo” “fallen angel demon-possessed” femtotech nanites 5G hertz zombie mind-controller and have been assimilated into the Borg hive-mind versus those U.S. human soldiers who have not received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine. The AntiChrist’s Nazi 4th Reich and Donald Trump’s puppet clone Joe Biden is now carrying on Donald Trump’s Draco bosses and Satan Lucifer’s orders to quickly get all military personnel vaccinated with their “Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg attack” “black goo” AI. In the government video press conference, the extremely fat unhealthy looking doctor in charge of the Western feminist nations’ Illuminati Nazi 4th Reich Satanist global puppet military headquarter and the “gay mafia elite” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar hermaphrodite bisexual military generals are saying that the entire Department of Defense force will be vaccinated by July. Then, the human resistance can be crushed, and they can proceed to eugenics exterminate all the human homo-sapiens specie populace and their rival factions by military force for total dominance tyranny revived Atlantis nephilim civilization NWO, except for a few white Caucasian child sex slave human meat food laboratory dissection experiment DNA harvesting specimen Mars planet mining slave space fleet cyborg soldier humans, in order to create the new reptilian hybrid “Iron Sky: The Coming Race.” Then Satan Lucifer can proceed to eugenics exterminate all the humanoid species from this universe, and then get rid of all the other nephilim & chimera alien species, and get rid of the old reptilian outdated Draco “what he calls useful fools,” and keep creating better servant species; just like he soul-scalps the Hollywood and politician Satanist servants who sell their soul to the devil and places non-human pedophile cannibal demon spirits into them who are loyal to his biddings. It is laughable that all the Satanist witches were duped by the devil, and now, all the aliens are being duped by him, and then, the fallen angels will be duped by him. They are the perfect spiritual mafia or Mafioso spirits. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Since we real Christians exposed their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Saturn Saturnalian Satanist “Black Sun” Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet 70% infiltration of the military, there is now a war going on inside the U.S. military between the Nazi SS reptilian human hybrid incarnate avatars and their U.S. human soldier servants who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine AI “black goo” “fallen angel demon-possessed” femtotech nanites 5G hertz zombie mind-controller and have been assimilated into the Borg hive-mind versus those U.S. human soldiers who have not received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine. The AntiChrist’s Nazi 4th Reich and Donald Trump’s puppet clone Joe Biden is now carrying on Donald Trump’s Draco bosses and Satan Lucifer’s orders to quickly get all military personnel vaccinated with their “Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg attack” “black goo” AI. In the government video press conference, the extremely fat unhealthy looking doctor in charge of the Western feminist nations’ Illuminati Nazi 4th Reich Satanist global puppet military headquarter and the “gay mafia elite” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar hermaphrodite bisexual military generals are saying that the entire Department of Defense force will be vaccinated by July. Then, the human resistance can be crushed, and they can proceed to eugenics exterminate all the human homo-sapiens specie populace and their rival factions by military force for total dominance tyranny revived Atlantis nephilim civilization NWO, except for a few white Caucasian child sex slave human meat food laboratory dissection experiment DNA harvesting specimen Mars planet mining slave space fleet cyborg soldier humans, in order to create the new reptilian hybrid “Iron Sky: The Coming Race.” Then Satan Lucifer can proceed to eugenics exterminate all the humanoid species from this universe, and then get rid of all the other nephilim & chimera alien species, and get rid of the old reptilian outdated Draco “what he calls useful fools,” and keep creating better servant species; just like he soul-scalps the Hollywood and politician Satanist servants who sell their soul to the devil and places non-human pedophile cannibal demon spirits into them who are loyal to his biddings. It is laughable that all the Satanist witches were duped by the devil, and now, all the aliens are being duped by him, and then, the fallen angels will be duped by him. They are the perfect spiritual mafia or Mafioso spirits. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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