PROOF: Kids Would Die Pfizer Knew. It's a Bio-Weapon Nothing else!

The Jabs have not worked the way Lord Fauci and Governments said they would. The fact is the truth is starting to prove it's a bio-weapon that was intentionally made to wipe out large numbers or the world's population while Klaus Schwab and his evil cohorts try to take down American and usher in the Great Reset.One World Government. Where we own nothing and they control everything. Pfizer knew this all along and because they're part of the corruption we face in the world today by the money they are making they don't even care if it kills our children. They're making $65,000 a minute.Get Prepared Now with My Patriot Supply. Save $100 on your 3 month kit by going to www.getpreparedwithsteve.comThere has never been a better time to go Solar. Get a FREE no obligation quote to lock in your price and protect yourself from the rising energy costs with Advanced Home Pros. Go to AdvancedHomePros.com and tell them Truth Talk with Steve sent you and get a check for $1500 after your new Solar is installed.Support the great Patriot Mike Lindell and do your Christmas shopping at mypillow.com/truthtalk and get up to 66% off.Follow Steve:@swcloward on Instagram