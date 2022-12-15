Predictive Programming and Propaganda Come From The Darkest Minds

I started to watch this movie yesterday and I was shocked with all the predictive programming and propaganda I saw in just the first 9 minutes of the movie.





Here are a few clips from the 2018 movie "The Darkest Minds". How much predictive programming and propaganda can you spot? All these clips are taken from only the first nine minutes of the one hour and fourty-four minute movie.





Liberty Press

https://www.LibertyPress.video



