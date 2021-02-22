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The Great Reset 2021 through astrology; Here's countries to Rise and Fall! Economy revolution
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83 views • February 22, 2021
Looking in On June 10th 2021 - solar eclipse in Gemini (new moon in Gemini) this event can help us to predict dynamic between 6-18 months ahead.
Because we are in very sensitive times (recording this video Feb 21st 2021) I scanned bunch of countries to illustrate which areas of the world to be affected and how economy reset could be impacting millions.
Because we are in very sensitive times (recording this video Feb 21st 2021) I scanned bunch of countries to illustrate which areas of the world to be affected and how economy reset could be impacting millions.
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