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How I Store Eggs for 20+ years (no canning required!!)
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1524 views • April 23, 2022
Knowing all the methods for preserving farm-fresh eggs is important if you’re raising backyard chickens. We’re excited to share this new method we’re loving, it’s freeze-dried eggs that will last on your shelf for 20+ years!
Not all egg preservation methods keep your eggs safe for long-term storage. In fact, water-glassing eggs is probably the longest, keeping eggs fresh for about 12-18 months.
Freezing eggs is also great, but it can start to take up a lot of freezer space and after about 3 months the texture begins to change a bit.
The other egg preservation methods such as pickled eggs or making homemade egg noodles are fantastic, but you don’t then have the option of using them as fresh eggs for scrambling or using in baked goods.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Links: (Links below may be affiliate links - we earn a small commission from your purchases at no additional cost to you. Thanks!)
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://homesteadingfamily.com/harves...
How to Freeze Dry Eggs: https://homesteadingfamily.com/freeze...
Water Glassing Egg Preservation: https://homesteadingfamily.com/preser...
How to Freeze Eggs: https://homesteadingfamily.com/freezi...
Pickled Egg Recipe: https://homesteadingfamily.com/the-be...
Homemade Egg Noodles: https://homesteadingfamily.com/easy-h...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our nine children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us at https://www.homesteadingfamily.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteading...
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Click any of the links below for instant access to free video training resources:
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-b...
Meals on Your Shelf – Can along with me! Learn to can and put jars of a delicious meal on your pantry shelf with this FREE video series: https://homesteadingfamily.com/MOYS-f...
Click any of the links below for instant access to these free downloadable PDFs:
- Homesteading Family's Favorite Holiday Recipes - A PDF download filled with our family’s favorite holiday recipe.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- 5 Steps to a More Self Sufficient Life- Simple PDF download on 5 steps anyone can take wherever they are to start a more self-sufficient lifestyle.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- Thrive Wellness Checklist- A simple PDF download for healthy living.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/TWC_YT
- Permaculture for Your Homestead- PDF download that is an introduction to permaculture with some strategies for applying it to one’s homestead and garden.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PFYH_YT
- Carolyn’s Cottage Garden herb list- PDF with Carolyn’s favorite herbs for growing at home.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/CGHL_YT
- Carolyn’s Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles- Carolyn’s favorite make-ahead breakfast casseroles.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/MABC_YT
- Your FREE Guide to Preserving Eggs- PDF download with multiple ways to preserve eggs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/Eggs_YT
- 5 Steps to a Healthy Garden- PDF download with an explanation of what makes healthy soil and 5 steps you can take to improve your garden
https://homesteadingfamily.com/5Steps...
- Save the Crumbs- Several Recipes for using bread leftovers, a less committal entry to bread than the workshop.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/STC_YT
- Fearless Fermenting- A PDF on basic lacto-ferments.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FF_YT
- Fermenting Tomatoes- PDF download on fermenting tomatoes
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FT_YT
- Preserving Culinary Herbs- Downloadable, step-by-step directions to drying, freezing and salting culinary herbs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PCH_YT
- Render Your Own Lard- PDF with instructions on how to render your own lard.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/RYL_YT
#freezedriedeggs #harvestright #freezedryer #preservation
Shared from and subscribe to:
Homesteading Family
https://www.youtube.com/c/HomesteadingFamily/videos
Not all egg preservation methods keep your eggs safe for long-term storage. In fact, water-glassing eggs is probably the longest, keeping eggs fresh for about 12-18 months.
Freezing eggs is also great, but it can start to take up a lot of freezer space and after about 3 months the texture begins to change a bit.
The other egg preservation methods such as pickled eggs or making homemade egg noodles are fantastic, but you don’t then have the option of using them as fresh eggs for scrambling or using in baked goods.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Links: (Links below may be affiliate links - we earn a small commission from your purchases at no additional cost to you. Thanks!)
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer: https://homesteadingfamily.com/harves...
How to Freeze Dry Eggs: https://homesteadingfamily.com/freeze...
Water Glassing Egg Preservation: https://homesteadingfamily.com/preser...
How to Freeze Eggs: https://homesteadingfamily.com/freezi...
Pickled Egg Recipe: https://homesteadingfamily.com/the-be...
Homemade Egg Noodles: https://homesteadingfamily.com/easy-h...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our nine children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us at https://www.homesteadingfamily.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteading...
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Click any of the links below for instant access to free video training resources:
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-b...
Meals on Your Shelf – Can along with me! Learn to can and put jars of a delicious meal on your pantry shelf with this FREE video series: https://homesteadingfamily.com/MOYS-f...
Click any of the links below for instant access to these free downloadable PDFs:
- Homesteading Family's Favorite Holiday Recipes - A PDF download filled with our family’s favorite holiday recipe.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- 5 Steps to a More Self Sufficient Life- Simple PDF download on 5 steps anyone can take wherever they are to start a more self-sufficient lifestyle.
https://classes.homesteadingfamily.co...
- Thrive Wellness Checklist- A simple PDF download for healthy living.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/TWC_YT
- Permaculture for Your Homestead- PDF download that is an introduction to permaculture with some strategies for applying it to one’s homestead and garden.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PFYH_YT
- Carolyn’s Cottage Garden herb list- PDF with Carolyn’s favorite herbs for growing at home.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/CGHL_YT
- Carolyn’s Make-Ahead Breakfast Casseroles- Carolyn’s favorite make-ahead breakfast casseroles.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/MABC_YT
- Your FREE Guide to Preserving Eggs- PDF download with multiple ways to preserve eggs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/Eggs_YT
- 5 Steps to a Healthy Garden- PDF download with an explanation of what makes healthy soil and 5 steps you can take to improve your garden
https://homesteadingfamily.com/5Steps...
- Save the Crumbs- Several Recipes for using bread leftovers, a less committal entry to bread than the workshop.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/STC_YT
- Fearless Fermenting- A PDF on basic lacto-ferments.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FF_YT
- Fermenting Tomatoes- PDF download on fermenting tomatoes
https://homesteadingfamily.com/FT_YT
- Preserving Culinary Herbs- Downloadable, step-by-step directions to drying, freezing and salting culinary herbs.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/PCH_YT
- Render Your Own Lard- PDF with instructions on how to render your own lard.
https://homesteadingfamily.com/RYL_YT
#freezedriedeggs #harvestright #freezedryer #preservation
Shared from and subscribe to:
Homesteading Family
https://www.youtube.com/c/HomesteadingFamily/videos
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