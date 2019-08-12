THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH: A Sabu Films Documentary



Please view the entirety of this film. I did not see any person actually get shot 'live' during the El Paso Mass Shooting, while I was 'watching live' and compiling clips, but I did see the aftermath (RIP). However, what I did see was 'terrorism' in the form of ‘Psychological Warfare,’ and a sort of a military drill, moving masses of conditioned and compliant citizens taking place, e.g.; Authoritative figures with weapons taking control and ‘gaining’ the ‘trust’ of the citizens. The ‘Savior' effect.



A method of rapid movement of masses of people in ‘belief’ they are being directed to that of a safe haven.



I also saw the politically manipulating lies main stream media - fake news propaganda was posting, and the Left Wing / Liberals / Democrats and some Turnkey Republican Politicians spewing flagrant deceit.



The lone gun man whom was arrested does not fit the description of the eye witness’s accounts of;



“Multiple shooters all dressed in black.”



THAT IS THE DESCRIPTION OF ANTIFA



Our human history has witnessed this before, most notably in mass, e.g.; pre-WWII



This film contains authentic sensitive imagery, viewer discretion advised.



Please take personal responsibility and look into the ideology of this cult terror organization funded by Globalists, Communistic / Socialistic /

Democrat / Foreign and Domestic Governments and Elites.



CONSIDER



THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH



Is a documentary / commentary film

that has been produced in the spirit and

exercise of Common Law Free Speech.

In no manner shall this production

be construed as reality.



Propaganda:



1 : Capitalized : A congregation of the Roman curia

having jurisdiction over missionary territories

and related institutions.

2 : The spreading of ideas, information, or rumor

for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution,

a cause, or a person.

3 : Ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately

to further one's cause or to damage an opposing cause.