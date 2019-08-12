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THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH: A Sabu Films Documentary
CIRCULAR TIMES
CIRCULAR TIMES
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169 views • August 12, 2019
THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH: A Sabu Films Documentary

Please view the entirety of this film. I did not see any person actually get shot 'live' during the El Paso Mass Shooting, while I was 'watching live' and compiling clips, but I did see the aftermath (RIP). However, what I did see was 'terrorism' in the form of ‘Psychological Warfare,’ and a sort of a military drill, moving masses of conditioned and compliant citizens taking place, e.g.; Authoritative figures with weapons taking control and ‘gaining’ the ‘trust’ of the citizens. The ‘Savior' effect.

A method of rapid movement of masses of people in ‘belief’ they are being directed to that of a safe haven.

I also saw the politically manipulating lies main stream media - fake news propaganda was posting, and the Left Wing / Liberals / Democrats and some Turnkey Republican Politicians spewing flagrant deceit.

The lone gun man whom was arrested does not fit the description of the eye witness’s accounts of;

“Multiple shooters all dressed in black.”

THAT IS THE DESCRIPTION OF ANTIFA

Our human history has witnessed this before, most notably in mass, e.g.; pre-WWII

This film contains authentic sensitive imagery, viewer discretion advised.

Please take personal responsibility and look into the ideology of this cult terror organization funded by Globalists, Communistic / Socialistic /
Democrat / Foreign and Domestic Governments and Elites.

CONSIDER

THE INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Is a documentary / commentary film
that has been produced in the spirit and
exercise of Common Law Free Speech.
In no manner shall this production
be construed as reality.

Propaganda:

1 : Capitalized : A congregation of the Roman curia
having jurisdiction over missionary territories
and related institutions.
2 : The spreading of ideas, information, or rumor
for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution,
a cause, or a person.
3 : Ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately
to further one's cause or to damage an opposing cause.
Keywords
terrorismgun controlpropagandael paso
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