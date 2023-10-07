Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 6, 2023

Episode 2123 - The prison industrial complex is real. Hillary wants patriots sent to reeducation camp. Human trafficking is very profitable. DeSantis unloads on Trump.Planned parenthood transitioning teens after 30 minute consult. Iraqi dinar scam continues. Never eat GMO corn! Avoid glyphosate. Plus much more. High energy news heavy must listen show today!
