Russians In Ukraine Warzone React To Finland Joining NATO

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





April 5, 2023





In the Ukraine Warzone Frontline city of Donetsk I talk to many locals (who call themselves Russians) about the fact that Finland has joined NATO. Their reactions will surprise you. Watch all the video for a big surprise at the end.





