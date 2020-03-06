Zechariah chapter 4 Commentary

Zechariah Chapter 4

1 And the angel that talked with me came again, and waked me, as a man that is wakened out of his sleep,

2 And said unto me, What seest thou? And I said, I have looked, and behold a candlestick all of gold, with a bowl upon the top of it, and his seven lamps thereon, and seven pipes to the seven lamps, which are upon the top thereof:

3 And two olive trees by it, one upon the right side of the bowl, and the other upon the left side thereof.



4 So I answered and spake to the angel that talked with me, saying, What are these, my lord?



5 Then the angel that talked with me answered and said unto me, Knowest thou not what these be? And I said, No, my lord.



6 Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts.