BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zechariah chapter 4 Commentary
Bible Study by Chaplain Bob
Bible Study by Chaplain Bob
145 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • March 06, 2020
Zechariah Chapter 4
1 And the angel that talked with me came again, and waked me, as a man that is wakened out of his sleep,
2 And said unto me, What seest thou? And I said, I have looked, and behold a candlestick all of gold, with a bowl upon the top of it, and his seven lamps thereon, and seven pipes to the seven lamps, which are upon the top thereof:
3 And two olive trees by it, one upon the right side of the bowl, and the other upon the left side thereof.

4 So I answered and spake to the angel that talked with me, saying, What are these, my lord?

5 Then the angel that talked with me answered and said unto me, Knowest thou not what these be? And I said, No, my lord.

6 Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts.
Keywords
bibleprophetsold testamentchaplainbob walkerbible studieszechariahrobert walkerminor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Douglas Harrington
Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy