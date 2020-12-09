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Lords of Fake News and Election Fraud.
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22 views • December 09, 2020
Pioneer journalist and media critic George Seldes authored a book titled Lords of the Press over 80 years ago. With a handful of media conglomerates controlling most of what the US public sees and hears, the observation couldn't be more important today.
Where does the buck stop in major news media? The Boards of Directors of these companies are ultimately responsible for the multitude of false and misleading news and commentary masquerading as "journalism" over the past four years--a stream of calculated misinformation that has culminated in what may be one of the most corrupt presidential elections in US history.
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Music: "Ghost" by Tim Beek.
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice
Where does the buck stop in major news media? The Boards of Directors of these companies are ultimately responsible for the multitude of false and misleading news and commentary masquerading as "journalism" over the past four years--a stream of calculated misinformation that has culminated in what may be one of the most corrupt presidential elections in US history.
MHB Report and MHB Commentary are official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting this work by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
Subscribe to our Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/memoryholeblog/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
Music: "Ghost" by Tim Beek.
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice
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