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🚨RED ALERT: The National Counterterrorism Center Director's Resignation CONFIRMS That Israel Has Conducted A Coup & Is Now In Control Of The White House!
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Power Without Principle: The Rise of the Bully Presidency
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/power_without_principle_the_rise_of_the_bully_presidency