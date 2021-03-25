BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God Spoke to Me about Prophecy 03/25/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
805 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
92 views • March 25, 2021
Pastor Stan shares the revelations he received as a result of memorizing the Book of Revelation in today’s Broadcast.

We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
http://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades.com

To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DFWND/G-PC21

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
prophecyprophecy clubstan johnson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
California&#8217;s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

California’s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

Belle Carter
Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Chase Codewell
DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Says Government Leakers &#8220;Should Be Shot&#8221;

Trump Says Government Leakers “Should Be Shot”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy