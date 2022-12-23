Have you ever wondered: 'Why did God choose Moses?' Or, for that matter, why did God choose any of the people he did? 'Do Spiritual Giants Actually Exist?' looks at the Hebrews 11 hall of fame and how God uses imperfect people to perform his will. The video looks at our need to keep striving for perfection and how true greatness is measured by our willingness to keep trying. In other words, don't ever give up!

