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Nightmare Before Christmas!? Russia Invasion MAJOR Earthquake (Cali) Within Days | Jesus Is Coming!!
Lakeisha Inspires
Lakeisha Inspires
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284 views • December 24, 2021
💖 Join me on other platforms HERE: https://linktr.ee/Lakeishainspires | #Jesus #Rapture #lakeishainspires

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❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Email me if you'd like to share your dreams visions or would like to pass out gospel tracts that I will send to you for free! [email protected]

God loves you!
XOXO Lakeisha
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