Part 1 of 3 Exposed and Alarming

Are the hospitals killing people? Do Ventalators do more harm than good?



In these videos provided by "Deep State Exposed", with the help of Tryant Slayer Studios; a nurse, with 20 years experience is deeply distributed by what she has been witnessing in Elmhurst Hospital in Queens NY.



She sheds light on some very hot topics and questions held by the public.



Undercover, she exposes and creates adjective record of some of the most horrific atrocities within the hospital.



She describes the staff; as a 1st one folded, emotionless " collective", lacking any degree if individualism.



Where Ventalators ever the right approach to treating CoV!d!9?



We have learned that 60-90% "vented" DONOT survive.



Why the disproportionate number of cov!d deaths among Americans of Color?



The distortion surrounding D-N-R Orders!



The complete disregard for P-P-E standards and the clustering of c0v!d positive and c0v!d negative patients witnessed again and again.



This video is Alarming! A GREAT illustration of why the government shoukd not be dictating our health care.



Obama care has got to go and the Staff at Elmhurst Imprisoned."



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