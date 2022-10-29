New Canadian Law Allows Minors to be EUTHANIZED without Parental Consent

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New Canadian law would allow minors to be euthanized without parental consent
Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss a new Canadian law that would allow minors to be euthanized by state doctors without the consent of their parents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX4MURUeLog