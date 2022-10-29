Create New Account
New Canadian Law Allows Minors to be EUTHANIZED without Parental Consent
GalacticStorm
Published 25 days ago
New Canadian law would allow minors to be euthanized without parental consent

Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss a new Canadian law that would allow minors to be euthanized by state doctors without the consent of their parents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX4MURUeLog

tucker carlson canada health care for children dr assisted suicide charlse camosy

