The curse to "woman" seems to be working.

An observation on the effectiveness of the Lord God's curse to "woman" in today's world.

The curse to the "woman" seems to be working. 7-13-22

Genesis 3 verse 16 states, "To the woman he said, "I will greatly multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children, yet your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.""

I don't know of anyone male or female who denies that the pain of child bearing exists. Of course, we humans have done our best to limit this pain. Now, the rest of the curse, you can watch the news, and see it play out in real time. Women want to be equal to or greater than men in every way, and it seems abundantly apparent many women have no desire to be ruled by men, and some women seem tormented by the rule of men. Virtually all people would rather be the ruler than the ruled. Have a great day.





